Teen charged in Sunday morning Montgomery robbery

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to a weekend robbery investigation.

The suspect, identified only as a 17-year-old male due to his status as a minor, is now charged with first-degree robbery.

According to the police department, the suspect committed a robbery around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday at a business in the 3400 block of Atlanta Highway.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged on Tuesday. He’s currently being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

