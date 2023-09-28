Teen charged in Sunday morning Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to a weekend robbery investigation.

The suspect, identified only as a 17-year-old male due to his status as a minor, is now charged with first-degree robbery.

According to the police department, the suspect committed a robbery around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday at a business in the 3400 block of Atlanta Highway.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged on Tuesday. He’s currently being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

