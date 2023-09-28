Tyler Reddick talks Java Monsters and playoff racing at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WSFA) - The YellaWood 500 is happening this weekend, and WSFA 12 News had the opportunity to chat with the driver of the 45 car for 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick, about playoff racing and Java Monsters.

Reddick currently sits 10th in the playoff standings and is looking to find a way into the final showdown in Phoenix on November 5. This year marks his third consecutive playoff appearance and first with his new team.

Reddick punched his ticket into the round of 12 when he took the victory at Kansas Speedway a few weeks ago when he captured his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.

I want to start with your Kansas win that punched your ticket into the round of 12. You were up front all day, but the move you made where you dove down to the apron, and then you popped up in the lead in front of two cars. It was smooth. It looked easy. Was it that easy, or did you just run it down there and hope it was going to stick?

Yeah, once we got to the front stretch, all the hard work was pretty much done at that point. But yeah, getting to that spot, a lot of things had to go right. You know, Danny and Kyle did not get a great launch. Joey put Daniel Suarez three wide, and it just things worked out to where I was able to find little holes and get my way through the gaps, and yeah, we came off turn two, weren’t in a great spot underneath Kyle, but our fresh tires just stuck better. In turn three, I was able to get up to the third lane get some clean air, and yeah, once we got to turn three and I got clear of Kyle Busch and, we were in good shape, you know, with one lap to go two cars in front of me on older tires, and I was going to be in good shape.

The whole year has been a good year for really the whole 23XI team. Both cars are in the playoffs, you have a couple of wins in your pocket. Bubba has been close a couple of times. What’s it been like your first year season driving for Denny, and there’s some guy named Jordan over there, too, I heard. What’s it like working for those guys?

Yeah, it’s a huge honor. Honestly, I think when you drive for individuals like Michael and Denny Hamlin and then the other owners that are part of this group, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with it, but that’s okay. There’s expectation as well. So, you know, we stay very motivated throughout the week to keep working on the details of our race cars and making sure we’ve not let a single detail go unnoticed or unchecked. So yeah, we’ve had great speed pretty much all year long. More than anything, we just need to clean up little mistakes here and there along the way, and we’ve been doing a good job of that. You know, Texas didn’t go great for us, I thought we were still going to get a 10 to 15 place finish out of it. You know, I just had a hard lesson there. It’s Texas, just got to be a little bit smarter there at the end of Those races, there’s a lot of drivers who are going to make poor decisions. You don’t want to be a part of that list that does that, and unfortunately, we were.

On the same subject, before the season started and before you ever even got in the car and Daytona or I guess, the Coliseum, What was your idea of a successful first season with 23XI?

Definitely getting the victory lane multiple times was on my list. I truly felt like this team before we even really got started, I felt like we’re going to definitely be more than capable of making it to the round of 12. We’ve done that. When I look at our speed, especially over the potential in our cars over the course of the season, I look at the points that will be left on the table throughout the year and then see where we’re kind of mixed in. With all that being said, I feel like if we have clean execution here at the last, six races, we’ve got a good shot at getting to Phoenix. I think the speed that we brought to Phoenix was really strong. You know, I remember being up there battling the five and the 24 for the race win on a late-race restart and hanging out in the top 10, top five all day long at really my first short track race in a Toyota and with the team. So, I know that if we can get to Phoenix, we’re going to have a solid chance. Obviously, the road to get there is a little tricky. I think the biggest challenge of the playoffs, oddly enough, happens in this round. It’s this Texas, Talladega, and Roval swing in the round at 12. Because Texas is a repave, right, so mistakes are going to kind of happen unexpectedly, you’re going to find yourself in trouble very easily that happened to us, unfortunately. Then you want to kind of follow up a tough weekend, right? You want to go to you want to go to the next weekend and just have a smooth day, you know, hang around the top 10. But it’s Talladega, right? That’s very difficult to do there. It’s very difficult to survive that race or just have a smooth and predictable day. And then after that, we go to the Roval, which when I look at the last round, it’s kind of a saving grace for us in our team because I feel like we can week out we go to these road courses, we can show up and run inside the top five every single time. So with that being said, I mean, I think we are going to be more comfortable than others that are closer to the cut line going into the Roval for sure. But obviously, we’d like to go here and Talladega two options. We’d like to go in here and win, or we’d love to go in there and run top five all day. If we can run top five, and just avoid the chaos when it comes. If we can get stage points in both stages and manage to finish in the top 15, we’re going to leave Talladega in a much better place than we entered.

That kind of leads me to my next question about Talladega. This is your third time in the playoffs, and Talladega being a playoff race…. I love it. I know. It’s probably not something that drivers love. But it’s just the chaos it includes. What’s a playoff race like at Talladega? Does it differ from the spring race?

I couldn’t tell you honestly, this is my first one. In the past, I haven’t made it to the round of 12. I mean, I’ve competed in the race, but I’ve competed in it with not a lot of pressure. At that point. Last year, you know, we were just trying to chase points straight up. It’s not the pressure that you face when you’re in the playoffs. So, it’s just a different animal. I feel like it’s very easy to just spin yourself out, honestly. I think that’s where the experience of the others doing this round a few times they have an advantage because it can truly eat away at you if you let it. Thankfully, you know, I’ve done this in the Xfinity series a few times, not at Talladega, but I understand the pressure of the playoffs and have been able to get through it successfully twice. So, I feel like we’re not really allowing it to bother us too bad. But certainly, you know, with the way that we race on the speedways now you know you’re pretty much pushing from lap one to lap 188 or beyond. You’re pushing, bumping down every single straightaway. So, one, your car’s got to drive good to be pushed, and then two you’ve got to have the utmost confidence in the world that the driver behind you is going to take care of you and not turn you sideways in front of the field and end your day. That’s where it gets really tricky.

So, with all that said, would you say that you have to be lucky to be good at Talladega to a certain extent?

People like to call it luck but, you know, I feel like drivers that run good here kind of have a feel for it. They kind of know where they want to be and when they want to be there. You just got to have a good sense for what’s about to happen, you know, you got to be able to slightly predict it or have a fairly good idea of what’s going to take place soon. So you try and avoid it entirely. So it’s probably a little bit more luck if you want to call it that. You can do everything right, being the first two or three cars in your row or column, and we’ve seen it a lot here in the last two years where the next-gen car, the car that’s going to wreck in the pack is the leader of its line. That just tears up a lot of stuff, and that’s a hard thing to do because you can’t really just sit back and avoid it because it may not work. If you go up there and race it, you might not do anything wrong, and you might be one of the 10 cars collected.

What are your expectations coming into this weekend for yourself? You kind of already touched on it a little bit, is there any more you can add to that?

It’s just going to be out there scoring stage points. So, you know, I know that we haven’t been the happiest with our qualifying performance on the speedways this year. Made it up until Bristol two weekends ago and Texas this past weekend. We’ve really not been outside the top 10, we’ve been in the second round of qualifying all year long, minus the speedways. So, we definitely want to qualify a little bit better. I think Bubba qualified pretty strong at Daytona. So, I think we know what we can focus on to help that. And I think there’s been some real changes along the way, too, between Daytona and this Talladega race that should help us in general anyways. In that regard, there are some teams really getting after it with skew, and I think NASCAR told them to knock it off. So qualifying is going to be really, really tight. It could largely be dependent on who gets a gust of wind or not.

Last question, and I apologize it’s a hardball, but I got to ask it. What is the fuel that fuels Tyler Reddick on race day? What’s your go to meal before a race or the morning of a race?

Man, I normally don’t try to eat a lot the night before, and it’s never really super specific. I just, you know, if it’s super spicy or super greasy, I’m staying away from it. I definitely think that’s an area I can do better in. The folks at Toyota and TPC, when I give myself the time to go in there and work on this stuff with them, they give me a really good plan. Here it feels like the last couple of months, I’ve just been running crazy in the shop and simulator. I would say the one thing that’s always consistent throughout it all is I’m always having some caffeine in me on race day to wake me up. Whether that’s, you know, a cup of coffee or running over to the Monster Energy hauler and grabbing a Monster Energy. One of my favorites, honestly, and I have them every time I come to this dang shop, is one of the Monster Java’s. I feel like I’m just going to have to put a tap in my house for Monster Java because, man, I drink way too many.

You can catch Reddick and all the other NASCAR Cup Series drivers this Sunday, Oct. 1, at Talladega for the YellaWood 500. The green flag drops at 1 p.m. If you can’t make the trip to the track, you can catch all the action on WSFA.

