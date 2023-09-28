Commerce Department awards $2.6M to support Tuskegee automotive manufacturing

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Thursday the Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.6 million grant to the City of Tuskegee, to build a new electrical distribution substation.

The distribution station will provide power to the Tuskegee Commerce Park where an automotive manufacturing plant is currently under construction.

“This EDA investment in Alabama’s energy infrastructure will support local business growth and improve economic resilience in the region,” said Raimondo.

Combined with $1.1 million in local funds, the project will have a total budget of $3.7 million.

