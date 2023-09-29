Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADOC correctional officer arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Staton Prison

Laneitria Hasberry, a correctional officer with the Alabama Department of Corrections, has been...
Laneitria Hasberry, a correctional officer with the Alabama Department of Corrections, has been arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband and using her official position for personal gain, according to court documents.(Source: Elmore County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A correctional officer with the Alabama Department of Corrections has been arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband and using her official position for personal gain, according to court documents.

Court filings indicate Laneitria Shanaye Hasberry, 29, of Prattville, brought 170 grams of marijuana into Staton Correctional Facility around 3 p.m. Wednesday where she then received $1,000 as payment for the drugs.

Hasberry was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Elmore County Jail. She posted a $15,000 bail and was released the next day, according to jail records.

The ADOC has not yet released a public statement on Hasberry’s arrest or current employment status.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
23-year-old Dennis Wemberly (pictured) is charged with second degree Rape, Trespassing of a...
Man caught impersonating student on Enterprise bus, facing sex charges
Law enforcement on the scene of a crash involving two Montgomery residents and a Norfolk...
Montgomery woman, child injured in Lee County train collision
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing

Latest News

Scene of plane crash on County Road 1488.
One dead in Cullman County plane crash
The Montgomery Police Department will be partnered with faith-based organizations in Montgomery...
12 Talk: 2023 National Faith & Blue events
Meet Chellby
Heart Gallery Alabama: Chellby
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
Man dead in officer involved shooting in Decatur
Man dead in officer involved shooting in Decatur