ADOC correctional officer arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Staton Prison

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A correctional officer with the Alabama Department of Corrections has been arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband and using her official position for personal gain, according to court documents.

Court filings indicate Laneitria Shanaye Hasberry, 29, of Prattville, brought 170 grams of marijuana into Staton Correctional Facility around 3 p.m. Wednesday where she then received $1,000 as payment for the drugs.

Hasberry was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Elmore County Jail. She posted a $15,000 bail and was released the next day, according to jail records.

The ADOC has not yet released a public statement on Hasberry’s arrest or current employment status.

