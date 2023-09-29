Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 415 million miles from Earth.(NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A building block of life may exist inside one of Jupiter’s icy moons called Europa.

Europa is one of several ocean worlds in our solar system where scientists believe life could exist.

In findings published earlier this month, two independent teams of astronomers used the James Webb space telescope to observe the frozen surface of Europa.

Their analysis revealed an abundance of carbon dioxide in one specific region.

While Europa may contain twice as much ocean water as Earth, scientists have long questioned whether Europa’s ocean contains carbon and other chemicals necessary for life.

Now, they’re planning two future missions to take a closer look at whether the icy ocean world has the potential to support life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
23-year-old Dennis Wemberly (pictured) is charged with second degree Rape, Trespassing of a...
Man caught impersonating student on Enterprise bus, facing sex charges
Law enforcement on the scene of a crash involving two Montgomery residents and a Norfolk...
Montgomery woman, child injured in Lee County train collision
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing

Latest News

Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision mid-show
First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country artists who became famous by going viral on TikTok
In this image taken from video released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police detain...
Man deliberately drives into home, crashes into a police station, officials say