Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News uncovering a lot more details about a turbulent relationship that may have cost two young children their lives.

On Thursday 2-year-old Jacob Johnson and 5-year-old Mia Johnson were found brutally murdered inside their Semmes home.

Their mother, Nancy Johnson, was also found dead in the home.

It’s still unclear if she killed her children, and then killed herself, or if she too is a victim.

...What is clear are numerous court documents detailing a lot of trouble between the children’s mother and father.

In one particular court document, which was filed in June, the children’s father claims a DHR worker told him she was concerned about Nancy Johnson’s mental health “and” the children’s safety.

“The DHR worker expressed concerns regarding the Plaintiff’s (the mother) mental health and the safety of the minor children. The DHR worker informed the Defendant (the father) that they do not feel it is safe for the minor children to remain in the care and custody of the Plaintiff (the mother). ”

The court documents also say the father was trying to get custody of the children, but just a couple of weeks later, another court document shows the couple agreed to go to counseling instead.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says Semmes officers have responded to several violent calls at the house.

“Semmes is very familiar with this residence they’ve responded to numerous domestics,” Sheriff Burch said. “And our understanding there’s a pending divorce. As far as whether its a murder suicide or if the mother was murdered too that’s still yet to be determined.”

According to court documents, Nancy Johnson and her husband have been married since 2016 and filed for divorce earlier this year.

It also shows that Johnson took out a restraining order out of fear for her life.

Curt documents show this month a violent encounter between the two just one week ago...

”On or about September 17, 2023, almost immediately after the Defendant Mother arrived in Alabama, the Plaintiff forced his way into the home previously shared by the parties, causing damage to the home as he broke in through a window. Once inside the home, the Plaintiff physically attacked the Defendant Mother and attempted to grab one of the minor children. The Defendant Mother was able to break free from the Plaintiff and fled to her vehicle with the children. The Plaintiff was found on-scene by officers of the Semmes Police Department. The Plaintiff was subsequently arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Domestic Violence charges.”

Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind said they’ve responded to 6-8 calls of abuse from both the husband and the wife.

“The last several months we’ve had a lot of domestic disturbance calls out here from the couple,” Chief Freind said. “Just different domestic type calls, anything from harassment to physical.”

The couple was from Utah and Washington and had only been living in Semmes for the last six months.

Sheriff Burch says the husband was living in a camper behind the home.

“We know DHR was involved in I guess some of the filings and I guess domestic-type situations,” Sheriff Burch said. “We’ve been made aware there may be the possibility of some mental instability.”

Sheriff Burch says the father is not a suspect and he’s the one who found the bodies.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, including Nancy Johnson’s cause of death, which should be determined by an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.