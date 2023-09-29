Advertise
Extended dry stretch underway

No rain is in the forecast until a low chance arrives at the end of next week
Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with no rain in sight.
Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with no rain in sight.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended period of completely dry weather is underway thanks to high pressure dominating the pattern in Alabama. Skies will be partly cloudy through the weekend, then skies turn mostly sunny for much of next week.

Highs will be in the lower 90s this weekend.
Highs will be in the lower 90s this weekend.

With the increase in sunshine comes hotter temperatures. We will go from the upper 80s today to the lower 90s this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 as next week progresses. It won’t be record-breaking heat, nor will it be unprecedented heat for late September and early October.

It will definitely be warmer than what’s considered normal this time of year. The average high temperature is now in the mid-80s. Nighttime temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 60s over the next seven days. No big rises or drops in overnight lows are expected.

Humidity levels stay manageable.
Humidity levels stay manageable.

The humidity will remain tolerably low to comfortably low for the foreseeable future with no big jumps. That means the heat we’re going to see will be manageable. The low humidity is also a big player in why our forecast is so dry for the next week or so.

There are signs that a fall cold front will come through to end next week. The result of that would be some cooler weather and a chance of much-needed rainfall. It’s unlikely to put an end to the ongoing drought concerns across Alabama. However, it will help to get even the smallest amount of rain.

Rain totals over the next week will be zero.
Rain totals over the next week will be zero.

