Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Macon County EMA warns of major natural gas leak in Tuskegee

Four of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting are from Tuskegee.
Four of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting are from Tuskegee.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents and commuters are being asked to avoid the area of Chappie James Drive and U.S. Highway 80 East in Tuskegee after a major natural gas leak, according to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee.

Lee said the Tuskegee Police Department is redirecting traffic away from that area and that Spire has dispatched an emergency repair team to repair the leak.

An estimated time that the issue will be fixed is unknown.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
23-year-old Dennis Wemberly (pictured) is charged with second degree Rape, Trespassing of a...
Man caught impersonating student on Enterprise bus, facing sex charges
Law enforcement on the scene of a crash involving two Montgomery residents and a Norfolk...
Montgomery woman, child injured in Lee County train collision
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
The body of James Aaron Toole (pictured), who had been missing for 28 years, has likely been...
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found

Latest News

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
Scene of plane crash on County Road 1488.
One dead in Cullman County plane crash
This is the scene at Evergreen Court where authorities say a woman killed herself after killing...
Mobile County Sheriff: Semmes mother murdered her 2 children before taking her own life
Tasting the best of what the Alabama National Fair's Blue Ribbon winners have to offer!
Let's Dish It Up: Grilled Cheese and Fruit Salad