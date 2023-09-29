Macon County EMA warns of major natural gas leak in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents and commuters are being asked to avoid the area of Chappie James Drive and U.S. Highway 80 East in Tuskegee after a major natural gas leak, according to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee.

Lee said the Tuskegee Police Department is redirecting traffic away from that area and that Spire has dispatched an emergency repair team to repair the leak.

An estimated time that the issue will be fixed is unknown.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.