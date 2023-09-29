Montgomery EMA to host donation drive Friday for warming center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we move through fall, Montgomery’s Emergency Management Agency is getting ready for winter.

Work is underway to stock the county’s warming center in the old Floyd Junior High School building.

The center opens on cold nights for people who don’t have a warm place to stay, and this year, they’re expecting larger numbers than in years past.

“Every time we’re open, we provide dinner. It’s not just a cup of soup and Vienna sausages. Sometimes that’s what we have when donations are slim,” said EMA Director Christina Thornton.

Right now, the center only has enough food for three meals, not enough to last the winter.

Besides dinner and breakfast, they provide a shower, clean clothing, and a place for people in need to rest their heads.

It’s usually between 25 and 50 people a night, but this year, that number is expected to rise.

“We don’t have the Salvation Army open right now to the capacity to be able to help people. We understand that this year, we’re probably going to have more people at the center and we’re preparing for it,” said Thornton.

That’s why Montgomery EMA is hosting a donation drive on Friday at Renfroe’s on EastChase Parkway.

Monetary and food donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“In the future, we can go buy the meats or the fresh vegetables and fruits that we use to prepare their meals,” said Thornton.

If you cannot make the donation drive, you can donate at any time. Thornton says volunteers are always welcome. They are most busy from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. when they are open.

To donate or volunteer, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.