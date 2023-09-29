One dead in Cullman County plane crash

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A plane crashed on County Road 1488 near Vinemont on Friday afternoon, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirms one person was killed.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently providing traffic support around the area and they are securing the scene for the NTSB.

Crews are heading to the scene. More information will be added to this story as details are confirmed.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.