Ozark woman who police claim didn’t feed her mother indicted on murder, abuse charges

Wendy Woodham allegedly refused to feed her elderly mother, didn't changer her diaper and denied her medical treatment after she fell on the floor.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County Grand Jury returned murder and elderly abuse indictments against a woman who police accused of mistreating her elderly mother.

Records show deputies booked 59-year-old Wendy Woodham into the Dale County Jail at 2:10 Thursday, then released her on her $140,000 bond.

Arrest reports from earlier this year allege that Woodham refused to feed her mother, didn’t change her diaper, and denied medical treatment after she fell on the floor. The publicly unidentified victim died a few weeks later.

Williams faces life imprisonment if convicted.

