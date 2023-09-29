Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police called to Britney Spears’ home over video of her dancing with knives

Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although...
Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.(Britney Spears / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police were called to the home of Britney Spears in Southern California Wednesday to conduct a wellness check.

It came after Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said someone close to Spears called authorities genuinely worried about her well-being.

A sergeant was sent to her home and talked with the head of her security team over an entrance intercom.

He told the sergeant he was with Spears, there was no threat to her safety, and she did not want deputies to enter the property.

Also, the singer’s attorney called the sergeant saying he had just spoken with her and assured him there were no issues with her mentally, physically or otherwise.

After those two assurances, the sergeant left.

In January, there was another wellness check after what Spears described as “prank phone calls” prompted police to stop by her home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
23-year-old Dennis Wemberly (pictured) is charged with second degree Rape, Trespassing of a...
Man caught impersonating student on Enterprise bus, facing sex charges
Law enforcement on the scene of a crash involving two Montgomery residents and a Norfolk...
Montgomery woman, child injured in Lee County train collision
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
The body of James Aaron Toole (pictured), who had been missing for 28 years, has likely been...
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found

Latest News

Victims are already poised to file lawsuits when the law takes effect.
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
Trash is carried along the flooded streets in Brooklyn on Friday. (X | @SHAONEDON)
Flooding carries trash thru streets of New York City
A vigil is held after lightning kills a 16-year-old girl in Florida. WJXT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN
16-year-old dies from lightning strike
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain