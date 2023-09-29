Sex offender arrested after being on elementary school campus in Auburn

Advertise
By Justin Brown
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A registered sex offender was seen on Ogletree Elementary School’s campus twice in one day and has been arrested.

As a registered sex offender, James Duke II is not allowed to be within 500 feet of a school.

Duke is registered as a sex offender for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Police said Duke admitted to being one the school campus twice in one day.

According to an email from the school’s principal, the Auburn Police Department removed an individual from the school on Sept. 21 before he was able to have contact with any students.

Michelle Marcum, a local resident, said she is thankful for the way Auburn Police responded.

“I think they responded fairly quickly. We don’t have this situation in this neighborhood. This is a very safe neighborhood and I think they responded as they should have,” she said.

Duke has a bond set for $10,000 thousand dollars.

Duke does have a court-appointed attorney but no information has been released regarding a court date.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

