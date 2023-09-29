Advertise
Suspect arrested in Sept. 16 Lowndes County murder

Lowndes County man arrested in connection to Sept. 16 murder
Lowndes County man arrested in connection to Sept. 16 murder(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder in Lowndes County, police say.

On Saturday Sept. 16, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about man who had been shot in the 100 block of Elm Street in Lowndesboro.

Officers found victim Eddie Oneal Lee, 43, unresponsive in a vehicle. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christopher Earl Raymond Jr., 27, was identified as the suspect in the homicide. He has been arrested and charged with murder.

Raymond is being held in the Lowndes County Detention Facility with no bond awaiting an “Aniah’s Law” hearing on Monday.

A motive is not yet clear. The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office Investigations Division at 334-548-2323.

