Tuskegee VA celebrates 100 years of service

Tuskegee VA Hospital historical marker
Tuskegee VA Hospital historical marker(WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) -The Tuskegee VA Hospital is celebrating 100 years of serving veterans in the community.

Over the last 100 years, the Tuskegee VA Hospital has played a vital role in serving those who served our nation. Leaders say this incredible milestone anniversary is a testament to this hospital’s commitment to Veterans and the strength of the Tuskegee community.

Some celebrities will be on hand for the Centennial Celebration. American Idol’s Lady K and Souled Out Groove will perform.

This celebration will be more than a concert. The VA describes it as a “Whole Health Experience” to go along with the VA’s “whole health” approach to care that supports all aspects of health and well-being.

Friday’s event runs from 8:00-11:30 a.m. It’s free and open to the public.

