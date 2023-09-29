Tuskegee VA celebrates 100 years of service

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) -The Tuskegee VA Hospital is celebrating 100 years of serving veterans in the community.

Over the last 100 years, the Tuskegee VA Hospital has played a vital role in serving those who served our nation. Leaders say this incredible milestone anniversary is a testament to this hospital’s commitment to Veterans and the strength of the Tuskegee community.

Some celebrities will be on hand for the Centennial Celebration. American Idol’s Lady K and Souled Out Groove will perform.

This celebration will be more than a concert. The VA describes it as a “Whole Health Experience” to go along with the VA’s “whole health” approach to care that supports all aspects of health and well-being.

Friday’s event runs from 8:00-11:30 a.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.