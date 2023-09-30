Faulkner falls to Lindsey Wilson College on the road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner University Eagles traveled up the road to Columbia, KY, to face Lindsey Wilson College on Saturday afternoon. It was the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders show for most of the afternoon as they took down Faulkner 49-21.

It took a while for either team to start rolling, but midway through the first quarter, that changed when Lindsey Wilson running back Jbias Dawson found the endzone from five yards out. Faulkner answered right back when Ben Anderson and Kedric Lackey connected for a 39-yard passing touchdown to tie things up.

Things took a turn for the worse for Faulkner in the second quarter. Lindsey Wilson scored early when Ethan Cash found Logan Collier for a 28-yard touchdown. Special teams came up big for Lindsey Wilson on the next drive when Collier returned a punt 73 yards to the endzone putting the Eagles down by 14.

The Faulkner offense made a critical mistake when they took the field again. Anderson was sacked and lost the ball. It was scooped up by Cameron Rankins from Lindsey College. Rankins went 41 yards for a score pushing the Lindsey Wilson lead out even further.

Lindsey Wilson went on to add another touchdown later in the second quarter, and Faulkner went into the locker room down 35-7.

Dawson found the endzone again in the third quarter for Lindsey Wilson, further extending that lead out even further. On the ensuing drive, the Lindsey Wilson defense game down with an interception giving the Blue Raiders the ball right back.

Faulkner’s defense showed they weren’t about to quit late in the third quarter. Avian Morgan intercepted an Ethan Cash pass and took it 15 yards into the endzone, getting the Eagles on the board for the first time since the first quarter.

The Blue Raiders added another touchdown in the fourth quarter when Quantae Hicks ran a punt back 54 yards into the endzone. However, Faulkner wasn’t quitting on the game, and in the final minutes of the game, Anderson connected with Jarvis Hardwick for a 21-yard score.

When the clock struck all zeros, Faulkner was handed their third loss of the season, falling to 1-3. The Eagles will be back at it next weekend when they welcome in Campbellsville University for a 6 p.m. matchup between the two schools.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.