First Alert: October starts off sunny, dry & warm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weather pattern remains fairly consistent as we move through the first week in October. As high pressure settles across the region, keeping sunny skies, dry conditions and warm temperatures in the First Alert forecast.

As we move through the last few hours of September and first few hours of October tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. Lows will hover in the middle to lower 60s and winds will be light to calm.

The first day of October Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine mixed with a few fair weather clouds. Afternoon highs will again soar to either side of 90 degrees with east winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s under a clear sky and easterly winds.

The upcoming work and school week will feature plenty of sunshine, afternoon highs that will be slightly above average, a light breeze each day, along with crisp, clear and comfortable nights.

Expect wall-to-wall sunshine Monday through Thursday with afternoon highs warming into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Each night, during this period, will also feature a clear sky, and lows will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s depending on your location.

Thursday night into Friday is when we start to track our next cold front that will work its way across the region. That front could interact with enough moisture in the atmosphere, to squeeze out a shower or two on Friday.

Due to the cold front, we are expecting a mix of sun and clouds Friday with one or two showers possible. Highs will warm into the middle 80s and winds will pick up behind the front through Friday night and into Saturday.

The late week cold front looks to usher in drier and cooler temperatures as we move into next weekend. In fact, Saturday looks to only feature highs in the lower 80s under plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. With this cooler trend continuing into next Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina are still churning out in the Atlantic Ocean. Rina looks to dissipate by Monday, while Philippe is projected to become a Hurricane by Tuesday. Neither storm is a threat to the United States as both will remain out in the open ocean.

