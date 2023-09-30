Huntingdon reigns supreme over Methodist University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon welcomed in the Methodist University Monarchs on Saturday afternoon and put on an electric show for the home crowd. The Hawks went up early in the game and never turned back, dominating the Monarchs 52-7.

Huntingdon started things off with a bang. On the game’s first play, quarterback Carson Daniel connected with Tyler England for a big 26-yard gain. Two plays later, Daniel found England again. This time, it was a 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Hawks the early 7-0 lead.

It took a little bit, but Methodist answered back early in the second quarter when quarterback Brandon Bullins found a streaking Wade Thomas for a 31-yard touchdown pass to tie things up.

The Hawks answered right back on the ensuing drive. Daniel went to the air again, and this time, he found Conner Bradford for a passing touchdown.

The Hawks defense then made short work of Methodist on the following drive, forcing a punt. England returned the punt 49 yards to the Methodist 1-yard line. On the next play, Troy Garner powered his way through everyone and into the endzone, extending the Huntingdon lead to 14 points.

After adding a field goal to extend the lead further, the Hawks kept their foot on the gas. Daniel continued his extraordinary first half by finding England once again. The duo connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass that pushed the Huntingdon lead out to 24 points.

The Hawks entered the locker room at halftime with a commanding 31-7 lead.

Daniel showed he could score with more than his arm in the third quarter when he broke loose for a 14-yard touchdown run that gave the Hawks a commanding 31-point lead late in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Huntingdon added another touchdown. This one came from the ground when James Cheatham found the endzone from five yards out.

On the ensuing drive, the Hawks defense came up with a big play when Denzel Greene intercepted the ball and took it 38 yards to the house, pushing that Huntingdon lead out to a massive 45 points.

At the end of the day, the Hawks had 469 yards of total offense and showed that they could score from both the air and ground. Daniel went 9-15, 169 yards passing and three touchdowns. In addition, Daniel added a rushing touchdown along with 28 yards on the ground. The victory improved Huntingdon to a 4-1 record, and are on a four-game winning streak.

Next up for Huntingdon is a road trip to Jackson, MS, to take on the undefeated Belhaven Blazers. The game is set to kick off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 7.

