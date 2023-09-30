Millbrook PD to host 13th annual Cops and Kids Day

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Millbrook Police Department will host its 13th annual Cops and Kids Day.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., local police officers, firefighters and other public safety officials will be in Village Green Park with plenty of fun, food, and games at no cost. There will also be displays and K-9 demonstrations.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for nearly 35 years and I can’t tell you how many times that I’ve been at a restaurant, grocery store, high school football game, and numerous places about town when a well-meaning parent or grandparent says to a child; ‘See that police officer over there, he’s going to take you away if you don’t behave!’ Reactions vary, but usually the younger kids will become shy and try to hide from us.” Says Millbrook Chief of Police P.K. Johnson.

“As Chief of Police, I want our department to have the best relationship we can with the citizens that we serve, in each neighborhood and community that makes up our city,” Johnson continued. “What better segment of our citizens to begin than our young people. Due to reality shows, hard news, and social media outlets, there is a huge amount of negativity attached to what law enforcement does. People, especially children need to understand that we are people just like their parents. We are real people with different jobs, but we do so much more than issue traffic citations and take people to jail.”

The family friendly event is geared toward children ages 3 - 16 but all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. T-shirts will also be provided to children who register at the event.

Come out for a day of family fun with your Millbrook public servants.

