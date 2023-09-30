Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

October is Beef Month in Alabama

L-R ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley; President-Elect Terry Slaten, Cullman County;...
L-R ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley; President-Elect Terry Slaten, Cullman County; Treasurer Richard Meadows, Houston County; Vice President Keith Glover, Hale County; and ACA Director of Consumer Outreach Josie Jones pose with Gov. Kay Ivey after she signed the proclamation making October Beef Month official in the state of Alabama for 2023.(Source: Alabama Cattlemen’s Association)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is coordinating Beef Month in Alabama.

“October Beef Month is an opportunity to highlight Alabama’s cattle industry each year and the wonderful people who work hard daily to produce our favorite protein, beef,” said ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley. “Join us as we celebrate by using beef when you tailgate or gather for other occasions this month.”

Beef month will be celebrated across the state, including pitmaster-led grilling classes at BBQ Hill, news and cooking segments on local channels across the state, and a beef-based social media campaign.

Celebrations will also be held in individual communities as local ACA chapters host events in their respective counties, such as handing out beef promotional items at county fairs and teaching elementary schoolers about raising beef cattle with Cowboys in the Classroom.

Beef cattle production in Alabama is a $2.5 billion industry that supplies over 7,000 jobs and is the second largest animal agriculture industry in Alabama.

For more information about October Beef Month, visit www.BamaBeef.org.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Alabama is joining a growing number of states seeking answers from the parent company of online...
Alabama joins 25 other states demanding answers to Pornhub ‘loophole’
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 6
This is the scene at Evergreen Court where authorities say a woman killed herself after killing...
Mobile County Sheriff: Semmes mother murdered her 2 children before taking her own life
Lowndes County man arrested in connection to Sept. 16 murder
Suspect arrested in Sept. 16 Lowndes County murder

Latest News

Millbrook Police Department file photo
Millbrook PD to host 13th annual Cops and Kids Day
ALEA car file photo
Tennessee man dead in fatal Butler County crash
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Brawl breaks out at Headland/Pike County, game called off
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge