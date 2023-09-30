Tennessee man dead in fatal Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, on U.S. 31, a moving vehicle, driven by Tre’Lyn Tysean Kent, 22, struck the parked car of Brian Paul Walton, 60, of Memphis, Tennessee.

Walton was fatally injured in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

Kent was taken to Andalusia Health for medical treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

