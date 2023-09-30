Tuskegee falls to Alabama A&M on the road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers made a trip up to Huntsville Saturday afternoon to take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The day didn’t go to plan for the Golden Tigers, who came into the game unbeaten on the season. The offense struggled all day long, and the defense didn’t fair much better in a disappointing 58-3 loss.

After winning the coin toss, Tuskegee elected to put the offense on the field first. They were able to march downfield to the Alabama A&M 21 before the drive stalled, and the field goal unit came on the field. Kicker Ryan Lorcan sent the 38-yard field goal through the uprights for the game’s first points.

The Bulldogs answered right back, moving 81 yards downfield for a touchdown. Quarterback Quincy Casey connected with Jacolby Hewitt for a 19-yard score.

Late in the first quarter, the Bulldogs struck again. Capitalizing on a short field after a Tuskegee punt, the Bulldogs took over on the Golden Tiger 39. Once again, Casey found Hewitt wide open on the one-yard line, and Hewitt walked into the endzone, putting the Golden Tigers down by eleven heading into the second quarter.

Things did not get better for Tuskegee in the second quarter. The Bulldogs went to the ground this time when Ryan Morrow exploded for a 20-yard run right up the middle and into the endzone. The lead was now out to 18 points in favor of Alabama A&M.

The Tuskegee offense could not get anything going when they took the field next and went three and out, punting the ball back to the red-hot Bulldog offense.

Alabama A&M wasted no time when they stepped on the field, and it only took two plays to find the endzone. Casey connected with a wide-open Keenan Hamrick near midfield, and Hambrick did the rest. Hambrick ran untouched into the endzone for a 76-yard touchdown.

The Tuskegee defensive struggles continued late in the second quarter when A&M running back Donovan Eaglin broke free for a massive 46-yard touchdown run. Suddenly, the Golden Tigers found themselves behind by 32 points.

Tuskegee sent the offense back onto the field, hoping to cut that lead down before the half. However, the Bulldog defense continued their dominance, forcing yet another punt. This is when the A&M special teams also decided they wanted to get in on the scoring. The punt was blocked, which resulted in a safety.

The A&M offense came on the field after the free kick and continued to find all the holes in the Tuskegee defense. A 22-yard run by Ryan Morrow set up another Casey touchdown pass on the next play. Casey found Hambrick for Hambrick’s second touchdown of the game, and the A&M lead was now at 41 points at the half.

The Alabama A&M defense continued to dominate throughout the third quarter, not allowing the Golden Tigers any shot at the endzone. A&M added one more touchdown late in the third when Harold Jemison punched it in from the one-yard line.

The Bulldogs added one more touchdown early in the fourth quarter as they sailed to a massive 55-point victory, handing Tuskegee their first loss of the season.

Tuskegee will look to bounce back next Saturday in a big SIAC matchup with Morehouse. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. from Legion Field in Birmingham.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.