ASU falls at home to Alcorn State in OT thriller

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets hosted the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday. The Hornets were looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses to Miles College and Florida A&M. Despite holding a lead late in the game, the Hornets ultimately fell in overtime by a score of 23-20

The defenses controlled most of the first quarter in this one. Alcorn State was the only team able to get anything going. As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the first quarter, kicker Noah Kiani sent a 39-yard field goal through the uprights for the game’s first points.

The Hornet’s offense came out to start the second quarter and ran the ball right at the Alcorn State defense. They rumbled 75 yards down the field, capping off the drive with a Jaylen Sulton 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Alcorn State answered right back on the ensuing drive. Quarterback Aaron Allen found his groove, completing passes to four different receivers as they moved 75 yards downfield. Allen connected with Akeem McNair for a 13-yard touchdown, giving the Braves the lead right back.

Opposite the first quarter, the two teams started the second quarter on a scoring rampage. When ASU got the ball back, they once again went run-heavy as they looked to answer the Braves touchdown with one of their own. This time around, it was Marcus Harris II finding the endzone when he took the ball up the middle for ten yards. The Hornets failed to convert their two-point conversion attempt but held onto a three-point lead.

The defenses took the game back over for the remainder of the half, and ASU took a 13-10 lead into the half.

Alcorn State regained the lead midway through the third quarter when Aaron Allen threw a deep ball and connected with Monterio Hunt. The play went for 54 yards and put the Braves on top by four points.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Braves had a chance to extend the lead to seven points when they lined up for a field goal. However, Tre Phillips had other plans when he blocked the 39-field goal attempt. James Burgess picked up the loose ball and took it 75 yards into the endzone, giving ASU back the lead with under ten minutes to go in the game.

With 20 seconds left on the clock, Alcorn State lined up on the ASU 47, looking to air the ball out. Somehow, Allen found Malik Rodgers in triple coverage. Rodgers came down with the ball on the ASU six-yard line and 10 seconds remaining on the clock. The Braves tried to end the game on the following play but were unsuccessful and settled for a game-tying field go as time expired, sending this one into overtime.

The Hornets won the toss and elected to put their defense on the field first. The defense was up to the challenge and forced Alcorn State to settle for a field goal.

When ASU’s offense came on the field, they knew all they needed to do was score a touchdown, and this one would be over. The Braves defense held strong, and the field goal unit came on to try and force a second overtime.

Jaydon John lined up for a 37-yard field goal and missed it wide left, giving Alcorn State the victory in a hard-fought battle.

The loss dropped ASU to 1-4 on the season. The Hornets have now dropped their past three games and will be looking to turn things around next weekend when they face Bethune-Cookman. The game against Bethune-Cookman is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff at ASU Field in Montgomery.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.