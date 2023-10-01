Advertise
Bridge widening over Halawakee Creek on I-85 to begin Monday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is set to begin work on Interstate 85 in Lee County on Monday.

The project consists of widening the bridge on I-85 north and southbound over Halawakee Creek. Halawakee Creek is about one mile north of Exit 66.

Drivers should expect delays due to lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised to drive the posted reduced speed limit and be mindful of people and equipment while traveling through the active work zone.

ALDOT awarded the approximately $6 million project to McInnis Construction, LLC, out of Summerdale, Ala.

It is contracted to be complete by Summer 2025.

