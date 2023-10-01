Montgomery nonprofit holds career fair for middle school students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some students may not know what they want to do after high school or may think college is not a pathway for them.

Montgomery nonprofit Community Mbrace held a career fair for students to learn their options and draw inspiration from people in different work sectors.

ASU Aspire, Rehab Select, Montgomery Fire & Rescue, and Dollar General were some of the vendors at the fair.

“We’re giving them an opportunity to see what they can be without a four-year college degree,” said founder Dorothy Johnson.

Youth who attended the career fair say a lot of their peers don’t want to go to college after high school, but they believe they still consider what they want to do after high school.

“You don’t want to wait too late and then you’re stuck in some place you don’t want to be that’s not your actual career, it’s just a job,” JAG High School student Nancy Hogan said.

Johnson said Community Mbrace plans to hold more fairs in the future to help pour into the youth and steer them on the right path.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.