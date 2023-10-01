Advertise
Montgomery nonprofit holds career fair for middle school students

Students were able to see options available to those who do not want to attend college after high school.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some students may not know what they want to do after high school or may think college is not a pathway for them.

Montgomery nonprofit Community Mbrace held a career fair for students to learn their options and draw inspiration from people in different work sectors.

ASU Aspire, Rehab Select, Montgomery Fire & Rescue, and Dollar General were some of the vendors at the fair.

“We’re giving them an opportunity to see what they can be without a four-year college degree,” said founder Dorothy Johnson.

Youth who attended the career fair say a lot of their peers don’t want to go to college after high school, but they believe they still consider what they want to do after high school.

“You don’t want to wait too late and then you’re stuck in some place you don’t want to be that’s not your actual career, it’s just a job,” JAG High School student Nancy Hogan said.

Johnson said Community Mbrace plans to hold more fairs in the future to help pour into the youth and steer them on the right path.

