Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl

Police got involved after the fight erupted when Pike County players took exception to a tackle that occurred in the game which officials suspended.
The Headland and Pike County high school football game came to an early end after a fight broke out on the field.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A state oversight association ordered Pike County High School and Headland High School to suspend their football programs after an embarrassing brawl during their game last week.

Pike County announced the action on its website, and Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley, in a text to News4, said the action by the Alabama High School Athletic Association is standard procedure, pending an investigation.

Pike County also paused homecoming activities, promising additional announcements this week.

Following a hard-hitting tackle Friday night, players fought until officials suspended the game and awarded Headland a forfeited victory.

The melee in Brundidge became so out of control that police officers became involved, according to spectators.

Pike County would host New Brockton Friday night for homecoming, while the Rams would face Greenville.

This story updated to reflect game was played in Brundidge.

