Trojans overcome slow start and take down Georgia State 28-7

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans traveled over to Atlanta for a Saturday night matchup against conference foe the Georgia State Panthers. Both teams got off to slow starts, but the Trojans found their offense in the second half and cruised to a 28-7 victory Saturday night in Atlanta.

Troy’s offense got off to a great start despite having to start their first offensive possession on their own three-yard line. Quarterback Gunnar Watson spread the ball around to his receivers, and Damien Taylor was getting it done on the ground. Unfortunately, the drive stalled on the Georgia State four, and the Trojans were forced to settle with a field goal.

The Trojans added another field goal early in the second quarter. However, on the following drive, Georgia State answered back. The Panthers rolled through what had been a solid Trojan defense up to this point and found the endzone by way of a Marcus Carroll rushing touchdown. The score gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead, which is how the teams entered the locker room at the half.

Troy’s offense came to life when they came on the field in the third quarter. Watson and wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire sparked life into the drive when Stoudemire came down with a 16-yard catch on 3rd and 12. A few plays later, Damien Taylor exploded for a 45-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Trojans on top by six.

Later in the third quarter, Troy struck again. Kimani Vidal started the drive off with a big-time run for 14 yards. A few plays later, Watson got the Trojans in scoring range when he connected with Stoudemire for 13 yards, and then it was back to Vidal. However, this time, it wasn’t Vidal taking the handoff. Vidal hauled in a pass from Watson on the two-yard line and waltzed into the endzone.

The lead was now at 14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers were threatening to score from the Troy one-yard line. Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger went for a shovel pass, and the ball didn’t make it to the receiver. Troy’s Jayden McDonald came up with the ball and ran it downfield 27 yards before he was finally taken down.

On the ensuing drive, the Trojan offense put together a drive intended to consume a lot of time on the clock. They took over with 8:21 remaining, forcing the Panthers to take all three timeouts. On fourth and goal from the Georgia State six line, the Trojans elected to go for it. Watson handed the ball off to Vidal, and Vidal sealed the deal for the Trojans by rumbling into the endzone with only six seconds remaining on the clock.

After a rough 1-2 start, the Trojans have now strung together two wins in a row and are now 1-1 in conference play. Next up for Troy is a home game against Arkansas State. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

