Dadeville man dies following Thursday night crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old Dadeville man has died following a Thursday night crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Tyler Anthony Colvin was critically injured when the 2008 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA investigators said the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was take to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment but later died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 280 near the 99 mile marker. That’s about a mile west of Auburn.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

