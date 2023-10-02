Advertise
Dadeville man dies following Thursday night crash in Lee County

ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old Dadeville man has died following a Thursday night crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Tyler Anthony Colvin was critically injured when the 2008 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA investigators said the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was take to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment but later died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 280 near the 99 mile marker. That’s about a mile west of Auburn.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

