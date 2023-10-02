FEMA and FCC to test national emergency alert system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday, Oct. 4, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be conducting a nation-wide test of national emergency alert systems.

There will be two tests: one of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and one of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). Both are scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The WEA will be delivered to all compatible cellphones, in English or Spanish depending on the phone’s settings. Cell towers are scheduled to broadcast the test for 30 minutes.

The EAS test will be sent to radios and televisions.

“The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” the FEMA website reads.

If the test is postposed, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.