FEMA and FCC to test national emergency alert system

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday, Oct. 4, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be conducting a nation-wide test of national emergency alert systems.

There will be two tests: one of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and one of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). Both are scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The WEA will be delivered to all compatible cellphones, in English or Spanish depending on the phone’s settings. Cell towers are scheduled to broadcast the test for 30 minutes.

The EAS test will be sent to radios and televisions.

“The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” the FEMA website reads.

If the test is postposed, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11.

