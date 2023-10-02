Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ozark man killed after being struck by vehicle early Sunday morning

An Ozark man was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle, the Alabama Law...
An Ozark man was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Ozark man was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed.

Wade Alan Hartzog, 66, was standing in the roadway next to a disabled motorcycle when he was struck and killed by a 2006 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 70-year-old Hartford resident, ALEA investigators said.

The deadly collision happened around 5:55 a.m. Sunday on Alabama 123 near the 8 mile marker. That’s about four miles north of Hartford.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA car file photo
Tennessee man dead in fatal Butler County crash
Alabama is joining a growing number of states seeking answers from the parent company of online...
Alabama joins 25 other states demanding answers to Pornhub ‘loophole’
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Brawl breaks out at Headland/Pike County, game called off
Halawakee Creek is about one mile north of Exit 66.
Bridge widening over Halawakee Creek on I-85 to begin Monday

Latest News

ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
Dadeville man dies following Thursday night crash in Lee County
Over 200 people came out to Wetumpka's second annual Oktoberfest.
Oktoberfest returns to downtown Wetumpka
10 food trucks with a variety of cuisines were at Sunday's event.
Hampstead hosts food truck takeover
Halawakee Creek is about one mile north of Exit 66.
Bridge widening over Halawakee Creek on I-85 to begin Monday