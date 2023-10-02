Ozark man killed after being struck by vehicle early Sunday morning

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Ozark man was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed.

Wade Alan Hartzog, 66, was standing in the roadway next to a disabled motorcycle when he was struck and killed by a 2006 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 70-year-old Hartford resident, ALEA investigators said.

The deadly collision happened around 5:55 a.m. Sunday on Alabama 123 near the 8 mile marker. That’s about four miles north of Hartford.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

