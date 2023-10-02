Valiant Cross Academy teacher: ‘I love the culture’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chaquana Muhammad Townsend started her teaching career at a public school before transitioning to Valiant Cross Academy.

The all-boys private school sits along historic Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery.

The students usually standout in their uniforms, wearing blazers, bow ties, and more. The curriculum focuses on fully developing the student.

“The curriculum we have is geared towards opening their minds to a variety of different things,” she said. “I just love the culture here. I love the accountability.”

When classes change, the halls are suddenly filled with students and music. Townsend teaches English at Valiant Cross. In her classroom, she likes to incorporate music, along with lights and props.

“There’s something in teaching called ‘a hook’, you have to hook the scholars in. Sometimes kids will say that school ‘can be boring,’ so I try to constantly bring the classroom to life. We want our children to enjoy coming to school,” she said.

Teaching since 2017, she feels most alive when she is with her students. She quickly fell in love with Valiant Cross and the opportunity to guide young men.

“We have very brilliant, amazing young men in our area,” she said, “so it’s really a privilege to be here.”

