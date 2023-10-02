A very warm and dry start to October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry and sunny weather will march right along as October gets underway. Skies will be entirely sunny both today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Wind speeds will be up around 10 mph during the afternoon hours, making it a bit breezy at times.

A few clouds will arrive Wednesday, with a few more then in the mix on Thursday. Each day will still be entirely dry. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s both afternoons with wind speeds near or just below 10 mph.

Temperatures will be very warm this week in the upper 80s. (WSFA 12 News)

While upper 80s may seem rather toasty, it’s important to note the humidity levels will remain in check all week long. That means the upper 80s will feel tolerable despite them being above average for early October.

Friday will once again feature upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, there is a chance of a shower in Central Alabama Friday into Friday night as a pair of fall cold fronts pass through Alabama. Unfortunately, most everyone will likely stay dry despite their passage.

Much cooler air arrives this weekend behind a fall cold front. (WSFA 12 News)

While there will be a lack of rain with those fronts, there will not be a lack of fall-like air. Temperatures will drop quite a bit behind them this weekend as highs drop into the 70s and lows fall into the lower 50s. Pair a breeze and partly cloudy skies with those temperatures and it will actually look and feel like fall!

Lower 80s are back next week with plenty of sunshine. The breeze we’ll have this weekend will disappear next week as high pressure edges closer to the Deep South.

