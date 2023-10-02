What kind of weather October may bring

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that it has been very dry of late across Central Alabama. Drought conditions are expanding as the ground continues to dry out. That’s true for most of the state at this point.

Unfortunately the precipitation outlook for October keeps us dry. It calls for drier-than-normal conditions for a large portion of the eastern half of the U.S. Most of Alabama is included in that.

Alabama is favored to see drier than normal conditions in October. (WSFA 12 News)

What makes that even worse is October is already a very dry month. The average rainfall in Montgomery in October is 2.87″. It’s the only month of the year where the average rainfall is less than three inches.

So a forecast calling for drier-than-normal conditions during an already dry month is not ideal. Especially given the antecedent conditions right now with things getting drier and drier with each passing day.

Temperature-wise the month of October could wind up being warmer-than-normal or cooler-than-normal. According to the outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center, there is an equal chance of above normal or below normal happening.

Alabama has an equal chance of seeing below normal or above normal temperatures in October. (WSFA 12 News)

That doesn’t really tell us a whole lot, I know. What it does say is there is a lack of confidence in whether or not October will end up warm, normal or cool. The same is true for Florida, Georgia and most of the Carolinas.

Average high temperatures in October drop from 85 degrees to 75 degrees throughout the month. Average low temperatures drop from the lower 60s to the upper 40s over the course of the month.

October is, on average, the driest month of the year. (WSFA 12 News)

So I’d lean towards most days being near the normal values, with some warmer stretches and cooler days in the mix. There is unlikely to be an extended period of really warm or really chilly weather based on what I’m seeing the extended future.

