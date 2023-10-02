WSFA’s 2023 ‘Day of Dreams’ telethon set for Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is excited to kickoff our third annual “Day of Dreams” telethon, an event designed to support Montgomery’s Mercy House ministry, MAP and the MAP Center in west Montgomery.

WSFA 12 News partnered with Pastor Ken Austin, who founded and is the executive director of Mercy House, in 2020 when he accepted as a donation the TV station’s former facilities at 12 East Delano Avenue.

WSFA Vice President and General Manager Mark Bunting told Austin at the time that “by acquiring this building, you are now part of the WSFA family.” Every year since then, WSFA 12 News has focused a day toward supporting the MAP Center’s success.

Austin, the pastor of New Walk of Life Church founded Mercy House in a small home off Day Street, a daytime shelter for the homeless but also a stopping point for young people in the neighborhood and a place to get a warm meal and clothing.

MAP, which stands for Ministry About People, has been serving the people of Montgomery through community programs since 2004, providing meals, clothing, shelter, job training, family services and hope to thousands in our community.

In 2021, its inaugural year, the “Day of Dreams” telethon raised $277,000, but organizers later confirmed donations continued pouring in afterward, climbing to more than $500,000! In 2022, generous donations totaled more than $350,000. In 2023, we’re doing it again.

Starting Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. you can call in your donation to the hotline when the phone number is shared on WSFA 12 News. You can continue giving through 6:30 p.m. during the telethon. If you miss it, we’ll give you other ways of donating online!

According to the MAP Center website, residents of Washington Park/Gibbs Village community have an average lower than 99% of the neighborhoods across the U.S. More than 85% of the children in the neighborhood live in poverty. The MAP Center and Mercy House work to combat these statistics by connecting the community to resources. The hope is to create a pathway of opportunities for those in the neighborhood to redirect and rebuild their lives and the community.

Below is a list of the resources and programs your donations will help to continue to provide:

Care Coordination

Children and Youth Programs

Food Programs

Clothing and Hygiene Programs

Career and Education

