Accident on I-65 southbound causing delays

A minor crash is causing delays on I-65 south bound.(ALGO Traffic Cameras)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash blocking the right shoulder on I-65 southbound is causing delays for commuters Tuesday morning.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by ALGO Mongomery, there has been a minor crash on 1-65 South near exit 179 (Cobbs Ford Road in Millbrook.

Those driving through the area should expect minor delays.

No further information is available at this time.

