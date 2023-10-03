Advertise
Alabama National Fair kicks off Friday in Montgomery

The Alabama National Fair rolls into Montgomery on Friday, Oct. 6.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair rolls into Montgomery on Friday.

The fair starts on Oct. 6 with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and runs through Oct. 15. Entry on opening day is just $1 with a non-perishable item for the Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

With the fair celebrating 70 years, organizers have planned to make it extra special.

“It’s where families can come and make those memories and have family time together. That’s what it’s all about,” said Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair. “We have our livestock shows, which are huge. We have our creative living center where we do cooking and sewing competitions, art competitions. So there’s something there for everyone, from grandparents, to parents to kids.”

New this year is an event called Taste of the Fair. On Thursday, Oct. 5, you can pay $30 to sample fair food before the fair opens. The money will benefit the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Alabama.

Many artists are set to perform over the fair’s 10 days, including R&B singer Ginuwine on Sunday, Oct. 8.

For more on schedules, safety information and tickets, click here.

