Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway...
According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others on Tuesday, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from Colbert County home
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
A Montgomery County judge stopped new regulations for birthing centers from going into effect.
Judge blocks AL Department of Health birth center regulations
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted

Latest News

Coca-Cola presented a brand new trailer to the Mighty Marching Hornets of Alabama State...
Alabama State Mighty Marching Hornets unveil new tractor trailer
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
FILE - Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks from the House floor during a special...
‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat sues over expulsion and House rules that temporarily silenced him
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request