Clark Atlanta fires former longtime Tuskegee coach Willie Slater after 1 year

ATLANTA (WSFA) - Willie Slater, the former longtime head football coach and athletics director at Tuskegee University, has been fired after just a year-and-a-half with Clark Atlanta University, the historic HBCU said in a statement.

Slater’s termination came after “an evaluation of unresolved challenges that the CAU football team has experienced during the 2023 season,” the university said. Despite exploring opportunities to make improvements, there was “minimal success,” CAU added.

“We appreciate Coach Slater for his dedication and contributions to CAU’s football program. There is no doubt that Coach Slater has had a tremendous impact on our institution, and we are grateful to him for his support and hard work during his tenure. However, as a university, we have an obligation to provide the best opportunities possible for our students which is the basis of the decision.”

Slater’s Panthers won just two games in 2022 and are 0-5 so far in 2023.

Prior to his time at CAU, the legendary coach, who has more than 40 years of coaching experience, saw a 123-47 record over 16 years, seven SIAC titles, and a 2007 undefeated season and HBCU national championship with Tuskegee University.

