Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Federal judges to hear input on proposed new congressional lines in Alabama

A three-judge panel is preparing to approve new congressional districts for Alabama after ruling that state lawmakers flouted their finding the state should have a second district where Black voters are the majority of the electorate or close to it
Redistricting map in Alabama
Redistricting map in Alabama
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A three-judge panel was preparing to approve new congressional districts for Alabama after ruling that state lawmakers flouted their finding the state should have a second district where Black voters are the majority of the electorate or close to it.

The court will hear input Tuesday on three plans proposed by a court-appointed special master as it prepares to select a plan for use in the 2024 congressional elections. The three-judge panel is overseeing the drawing of new lines after ruling Alabama — which is 27% Black — should have more than one district with a substantial percentage of Black voters.

The three proposals under consideration all create a second district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting age population or close to it — something state lawmakers did not do when they drew lines this summer. Richard Allen, the court-appointed special master, wrote that all three proposals follow the court's instruction to create a second district in the state where Black voters have an opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice.

The Alabama attorney general's office is objecting to all three of the proposals. The plaintiffs who won the case before the U.S. Supreme Court said two of the proposals are acceptable.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week rejected Alabama’s request to stop the redrawing of the lines as the state appeals.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from Colbert County home
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
A Montgomery County judge stopped new regulations for birthing centers from going into effect.
Judge blocks AL Department of Health birth center regulations
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted

Latest News

FILE - Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, speaks to the press at Martinsville...
Already the winningest team in NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports sets new goals after 300th win
Vote generic
US court will reconsider ruling that granted voting rights to Mississippians convicted of felonies
The Crimson Tide look to make it two straight wins with first SEC road trip of the season.
No. 12 Alabama seeks 2-0 SEC start at last-place Mississippi State, which wants first league victory
Freeze says the Bulldogs are “the gold standard” in college football right now.
No. 1 Georgia finally hits the road, visiting Auburn in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry