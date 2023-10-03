Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Halloween makeover: Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment

America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist. (Source: CNN, WISH, TSA, NASA, KSTU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist.

Michal Owens created a larger-than-life skeleton dubbed “Skaylor Swift” to pay homage to the upcoming release of the re-recorded 1989 album.

The blonde hair is three wigs sewn together to help create the singer’s trademark bangs and the dress is blue to go along with the 1989 album.

Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught her eye and Owens knew the blank space had to be filled.

“When she attended the Chiefs game, I just thought it would be fun to make one of them Travis Kelce,” Owens said.

She made a companion skeleton modeled after Swift’s rumored boyfriend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from Colbert County home
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
A Montgomery County judge stopped new regulations for birthing centers from going into effect.
Judge blocks AL Department of Health birth center regulations
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted

Latest News

Coca-Cola presented a brand new trailer to the Mighty Marching Hornets of Alabama State...
Alabama State Mighty Marching Hornets unveil new tractor trailer
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
The organization works to help previously incarcerated people make the transition back into...
Renascence Residential Re-entry Program marks 20 years of operation
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
The incident started early Sunday morning, prompting police to respond to an assault report...
Juvenile charged after downtown Auburn assault causes serious injuries