Juvenile charged after downtown Auburn assault causes serious injuries

The incident started early Monday morning, prompting police to respond to an assault report...
The incident started early Monday morning, prompting police to respond to an assault report happening in the downtown business district in the 100 block of North College Street.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A minor has been arrested after an early Monday morning assault in downtown Auburn left a victim with multiple serious injuries, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The minor, who has not been identified due to his age, was immediately identified and taken into custody on the scene, investigators said.

The incident started early Monday morning, prompting police to respond to an assault report happening in the downtown business district in the 100 block of North College Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators determined the incident started as a physical altercation inside one of the businesses, then continued outside. The circumstances remain unclear, though police say they believe it was an isolated incident.

The juvenile, whose exact age was not released, will be charged as an adult for second-degree assault.

Auburn Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault to call the non-emergency line at 334-501-3100, the tip line at 334-246-1391, or emailing police@auburnalabama.org. Tips can be given anonymously.

