MACOA renames to Meals on Wheels Montgomery Alabama Metro Area

They've changed the name in hopes of being more easily identifiable by those in need, or those looking to help.
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You may recognize them as MACOA, which stands for Montgomery Area Council on Aging.

However, for the first time, the organization is changing their name.

They’ll now be known as Meals on Wheels Montgomery Alabama Metro Area.

For more than 50 years, MACOA has served over 4 million hot meals to senior citizens in need of one.

They’re a community staple and now, they are going by the name they are most known for their meals on wheels program.

“If a senior in our community needs us, we want to make sure they can easily find us,” said CEO Donna Marietta.

Marietta says their new name makes their program easier to recognize.

“We think that name will help people locate us, we think that name will help seniors find us when they are in need, as well as volunteers and community supporters,” said Marietta.

The program, part of Meals on Wheels America, delivers 428 hot meals to seniors in the area every day, even on big holidays like thanksgiving and Christmas.

They have around 2,000 volunteers that make and deliver the meals.

While their name is changing, their programs will remain the same.

Their MACOA meal makers program will now just go by meal makers along with their pet food and birthday cake program.

To receive their services, volunteer, or donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

