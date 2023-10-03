Mobile firefighter falls from a roof, fracturing spine and breaking ribs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile firefighter was seriously injured battling a blaze on Old Shell Road Saturday night.

Mobile Fire Rescue said Captain Joe O’Connor fell from the roof of Jaguar Cleaners and Laundromat. Now, he’s recovering at USA Hospital with several spinal fractures and broken ribs.

A large crew battled these strong flames for hours, and onlookers were shaken up.

“The firefighters were risking their lives to put that out for somebody whose business was on fire and the people that were around inhaling those fumes,” said Jade Glatzer, bystander. “Knowing that somebody actually got hurt makes that a lot more serious.”

From the hospital bed, O’Connor has kept good spirits. He posted to his Facebook quote:

He’s not the only one thankful.

“You were willing to be on the roof fighting those flames is huge, and it’s a sacrifice, and I’m very thankful you’re okay and still with us,” said Glatzer. “Thank you for your service and acts of kindness for your people. Thank you.”

There were no other reported injuries from the fire, and Mobile Fire Rescue said it started in the attic.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.