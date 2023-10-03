Advertise
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case

(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery teen has been charged with murder.

Montgomery police say the unnamed 16-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

A police spokeswoman said this stems from a shooting on Sept. 10 that left another 16-year-old boy dead. A man was also shot, but his injuries were not life-threatening. It is unclear if the suspect is accused of shooting both.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Gazebo East Drive. Police initially said they responded to the 100 block of Eastdale Road South, but clarified the correction in Tuesday’s announcement.

No other information or motive was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

