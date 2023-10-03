Advertise
Murder suspect on the run, sought by authorities

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the...
The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the location of fugitive, Kayne Chakeith McTier, 19.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man with an active warrant for reckless murder in Montgomery is being sought by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

Kayne Chakeith McTier, 19, is wanted by the Montgomery Police Department and has friends and family in the Montgomery area. CrimeStoppers reports that McTier is 5′9 in height and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

He is considered dangerous and violent. If seen, do not approach and immediately call 911 or contact local authorities.

To ensure McTier is captured quickly, CrimeStoppers is offering a monetary reward for any information that leads to McTier’s arrest.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kayne Chakeith McTier, please immediately call local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867 or through the P3-tips app.

