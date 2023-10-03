Advertise
Prattville man killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Prattville man, authorities...
A motorcycle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Prattville man, authorities say.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcycle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Prattville man, authorities say.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 61-year-old Steven Taylor was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating fell over and landed in the road.

Taylor was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the crash happened Tuesday morning shortly before 5 a.m. on I-65 near mile marker 173, about one mile north of Montgomery.

No further information is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

