Prattville man killed in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcycle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Prattville man, authorities say.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 61-year-old Steven Taylor was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating fell over and landed in the road.

Taylor was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the crash happened Tuesday morning shortly before 5 a.m. on I-65 near mile marker 173, about one mile north of Montgomery.

No further information is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

