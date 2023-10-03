Advertise
Statewide burn alert in effect due to drought

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is under a statewide fire alert with most of the state under abnormally dry conditions. Forestry Commission leaders say the state is seeing not only more fires but larger fires.

The Forestry Commission is urging caution and now restricting the number of burn permits they issue.

The Northeast Regional Forester for the Alabama Forestry Commission said that they are seeing dry- and even drought- like conditions all across the state.

While Alabama got a decent bit of rain earlier this year, these last few months the rain has dried up.

The fire alert doesn’t stop people from burning leaves in their yard, or starting a fire as the temperatures drop, but experts stress that people need to be careful right now.

“Most fires are caused from human sources and simply by encouraging people to not burn at this time helps us to prevent more fires from being started and helps us protect the people of Alabama,” said Northeast Regional Forester, Jason Dockery.

He says that a no burn alert would have to be issued through the governor at the request of the state forestry commission and while we aren’t there yet, we could be in the next few weeks if we don’t get significant rainfall soon.

