Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Students produce commercial to knock out absenteeism

Chronic absenteeism has climbed from six percent to 20% since the pandemic. Now students are using a camera to buck that trend.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An Associated Press study shows chronic absenteeism is worse in Alabama than any other state, and Ozark City Schools are working to turn that trend around.

That AP study shows 18% of elementary and high school students miss at least 18 days a year. Since the pandemic, Ozark’s superintendent has witnessed numbers that he doesn’t like.

Chronic absenteeism has climbed from six percent to 20% since the pandemic. Now students are using a camera to buck that trend.

It is against the law for students to miss classes without good excuses.

“The kids are not in school, and they cannot get educated,” Superintendent Reevice Girtman said. “Knowledge is power.”

With the help of some pupils, Girtman is spreading awareness about the harm of absenteeism.

“Our students at Carroll High School did a very cool thing,” Girtman said.

A very cool thing that could yield hot results.

“And they, in a matter of a couple of days, put together a video where they reached out to all the different people,” Girtman said.

People like city officials who shared their video message on the importance of attendance.

“I know a lot of students think schools, you know, boring and this and that, but you just kind of have to find the positive stuff about it,” Joseph White, a junior at Carroll High, said in regards to why he worked on the commercial. “Like this class, for example. I try to make it fun and just enjoy it as much as I can.”

The teacher of the Studio Operations class, Javarice Moody, said the students did most of the work on their own.

“I let them sort of run the show,” Moody said. “They did all the camera angles, the lighting choices, that was all them.”

Along with getting students involved to raise awareness, Ozark City Schools has also implemented a new system of keeping up with absences. If a student is out for more than three days, the parents are contacted.

Girtman said the personalized approach has already reaped positive results.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from Colbert County home
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted
A Montgomery County judge stopped new regulations for birthing centers from going into effect.
Judge blocks AL Department of Health birth center regulations

Latest News

A minor crash is causing delays on I-65 south bound.
Accident on I-65 southbound causing delays
2023 'Day of Dreams' telethon: Doug Singleton
Morning Smile: Happy Birthday Tyler Sebree!
2023 'Day of Dreams' telethon: Pastor Ken Austin and Rev. Duncan Johnston
Telethon for Map Center and Mercy House
WSFA’s 2023 ‘Day of Dreams’ telethon happening today