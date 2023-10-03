Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year

Of Americans that are stressed about finances, 29% of them worry about money every day
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than half of Americans experience negative mental health consequences, such as anxiety and sleeplessness, due to their personal financial situation, a Bankrate study has found.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said the best advice for those experiencing financial anxiety is to tackle it head on:

Take a step back and analyze spending habits

Write down where every dollar goes

Record feelings about how and where money is spent

“If we are depressed or sad, we might go into an avoidant behavior when it comes to our finances,” Dale explained. “And that’s actually the worst thing you can do, because if we avoid what is going on, it generally just becomes worse.”

Dale said tracking spending will also help reveal patterns. Some shop when depressed or as a coping mechanism, while also spending more than intended.

“The way we were raised and any traumatic experiences we might have had as a child growing up can impact the way we view money, the way we value things,” Dale said. “And if you can start connecting those dots for yourself, you’re starting to give yourself more power and more control over your finances.”

Dale said for those feeling a little bit out of control and worried about their mental health, an important first step is to recognize the signs and seek counseling. But the same goes for financial health.

Financial coaches can help work through spending habits and patterns when it comes to money and mental health.

NerdWallet has an article on free or reduced costs financial help.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has a list of tools and resources for those seeking mental health support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from Colbert County home
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about...
‘I am a grateful woman today. I’m so thankful to be alive.’: train wreck survivor speaks about crash
A Montgomery County judge stopped new regulations for birthing centers from going into effect.
Judge blocks AL Department of Health birth center regulations
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted

Latest News

Coca-Cola presented a brand new trailer to the Mighty Marching Hornets of Alabama State...
Alabama State Mighty Marching Hornets unveil new tractor trailer
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
The organization works to help previously incarcerated people make the transition back into...
Renascence Residential Re-entry Program marks 20 years of operation
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
The incident started early Sunday morning, prompting police to respond to an assault report...
Juvenile charged after downtown Auburn assault causes serious injuries