Toasty temps this week ahead of first fall cold front

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry and sunny weather will march right along today. Skies will be entirely sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Wind speeds will be a bit lighter than yesterday around 10 mph during the afternoon hours.

A few clouds will arrive tomorrow afternoon, with more then in the mix on Thursday. Both days will still be entirely dry despite the increase in cloudiness. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s both afternoons with wind speeds near or just below 10 mph.

Much cooler air will arrive this weekend behind a pair of cold fronts. (WSFA 12 News)

While upper 80s may seem rather toasty, it’s important to note the humidity levels will remain in check all week long. That means the upper 80s will feel tolerable despite them being above average for early October.

Friday will once again feature upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, there is a chance of a shower in Central Alabama Thursday night, Friday and Friday night as a pair of fall cold fronts pass through Alabama. Unfortunately, many of us will likely stay dry despite the fronts.

Rain potential Thursday night through early Saturday morning is not great. Most will stay dry, with some lucky areas seeing a quick shower. (WSFA 12 News)

While there will be a lack of rain with those fronts, there will not be a lack of fall-like air. Temperatures will drop quite a bit behind them this weekend as highs drop into the 70s and lows fall into the lower 50s. Pair a breeze with those temperatures and it will actually look and feel like fall! Saturday will be particularly breezy.

Temperatures will moderate into the upper 70s and lower 80s next week with plenty of sunshine. The breeze we’ll have this weekend will disappear next week as high pressure edges closer to the Deep South.

